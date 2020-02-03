Nick Lachey Says He Has “Mutual Respect” For Jessica Simpson In Reaction To Tell-All Memoir

Jessica Simpson's tell-all memoir doesn't pull any punches when it comes to past relationships, and while John Mayer might not be so happy with the way he's portrayed in Open Book, Nick Lachey is totally on board with Simpson's decision to speak her truth. The two singers were married from 2003 to 2006 and have both moved on with their own respective partners, but when Lachey appeared on the Today show on Monday, he was asked about his inclusion.
"I'll be honest, I obviously haven't read the book, so I don't know what she said or what she revealed there," he said. "But certainly happy for her in her life and I know she is happy for us. There is definitely a mutual respect there."
While he may not have read the book, he and Simpson are certainly on the same page.
"I respect Nick very much," she writes, according to an excerpt published in People. "I was really young and my success hadn’t really begun. He knew me as this young innocent 18-year-old that had never been introduced to the world in so many ways. I went straight from my father to him. Nick’s very smart. He was eight years older than me, but he was also young...We meant a lot to each other and we always will."
This is very different from, say, her description of John Mayer after he referred to her as "sexual napalm" in an interview with Playboy.
“He thought that was what I wanted to be called. I was floored and embarrassed that my grandmother was actually gonna read that," she wrote in another excerpt published by the outlet. “He was the most loyal person on the planet and when I read that he wasn’t, that was it for me. I erased his number. He made it easy for me to walk away.”
Somebody have Mayer join Lachey on the Today show, ASAP. I need a full debrief.
