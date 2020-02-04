Meet Sammy Jaye: She’s 17 & She’s Breaking Records With Her Podcast

Sammy Jaye: I fell into it by accident. I started listening to podcasts on YouTube, first just because it was a long form of content to listen to while I was cleaning my room. I eventually discovered the wide range that there was and then, last year when I was a sophomore in high school, I wanted [to create] something that was dealing with what I was going through with my anxiety. When I was too anxious to go out I would just listen to podcasts. And it was a very weird coping mechanism, but I taught myself Keynote and I wrote my dream podcast in a presentation. I never thought it’d get picked up, but it was a good distraction. And I pitched it to iHeart because I had done a few interviews for them and they were interested and they agreed that there wasn’t anything like this.