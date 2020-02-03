Everything You Need To Know About J.Lo & Shakira’s Halftime Costumes

Last night, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought down the house during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Amidst all the booty shaking, Shakira’s now-viral tongue wag, and a surprise appearance by Emme, J.Lo’s adorable daughter (along with 60 other young girls), we naturally couldn’t help but obsess over all the amazing costumes.
Slinging hits like “Jenny From The Block” and “Love Don’t Cost A Thing,” J.Lo rocked a bodysuit resembling a disco ball with a silver-and-white fringe body harness on top (crystals courtesy of Swarovski), while another look featured a black moto-style leather ensemble with gold studs, zippers, and chaps, all designed by Versace — with 75,000 Swarovski crystals. With beautiful, flowy waves, smokey eyeshadow, and strappy heels, a stripper pole was the star’s biggest accessory — a nod to her iconic character in Hustlers.
With caramel-colored hair, Shakira opted for equally dramatic looks by Norwegian designer Dundas while performing songs like “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever.” The first ‘fit was a red halter top paired with a matching mini skirt with a high slit, armbands, and boots crystallized by The Dan Life — it featured a mix of sparkly fringe and crystals, also courtesy of Swarovski. The second look included a gold-and-crystal sequin bra top with an “S” at the chest, a matching bolero, and high-waisted underpants with fringe. Shakira’s greatest accessory for the night? A Gibson guitar encrusted with 70,000 jet hematite Swarovski crystals. Wowza!
The duo looked like literal goddesses, and not only did we love their style, we appreciated how lovingly they embraced each other on stage. It was definitely a Super Bowl halftime show we won’t forget.
