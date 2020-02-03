Greatest moment in Super Bowl history pic.twitter.com/eUswfanHhK— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) February 3, 2020
Shakira doin the tongue thing (colorized circa 2020) pic.twitter.com/TnwGjCJzF8— Ferbalicious (@ThomasFerb) February 3, 2020
shakira when she stuck her tongue out pic.twitter.com/KyN7h6EjCB— David ☔️ (@davidfcknbanner) February 3, 2020
shakira is my fucking queen but when she stuck her tongue out and went “lololabababa” I lost it pic.twitter.com/Iaol4xGdZi— ♡amelia♡⁷ (@lupeteaa) February 3, 2020
me trying to figure out why the fuck shakira thought doing that tongue thing on live tv was a good idea #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/fo7LbHOHPb— macy spencer (@macyspncer) February 3, 2020
the turkey who gets pardoned on Thanksgiving https://t.co/897qyYtRRm— Jordan Moreau (@jordanmoreau_) February 3, 2020
Shakira’s tongue expression is called zaghārīt, a way to express joy in Arab culture (she's half Arab, ICYMI).— ۩ Psychology ۞ (@PsychologyDoc) February 3, 2020
It also aludes to the dance “Son de Negros” at the “Carnaval de Barranquilla” where she is from in Colombia.
Now you can go back to whatever interpretation you like 🤭 https://t.co/2oOK9qEnEH