Kim Kardashian West Didn’t Drag Trump’s Super Bowl Ad, But Everyone Else Did

Kim Kardashian West just shared a Trump 2020 campaign ad on her Twitter account, and people are accusing her of endorsing him and the Trump campaign of taking credit for her hard work.
Kardashian West is known for being one of the most recognizable faces on television. More recently, she has made a name for herself as an advocate for criminal justice and prison reform, working with the White House to secure freedom for citizens she believes have been wronged by the justice system.
The ad stars Alice Marie Johnson, who posted a clip on her Twitter account, explaining that two years ago she was incarcerated, and now she was starring in an ad during the big game. Kardashian West proudly shared her tweet.
Advertisement
So proud of you!!!! @AliceMarieFree https://t.co/JxP200jo5H— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020
President Donald Trump granted clemency to Johnson a week after Kardashian West met with him in 2018 and pleaded her case. “Thanks to President Trump, people like Alice are getting a second chance,” Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign commercial reads. “Politicians talk about criminal justice reform. President Trump got it done. Thousands of families are being reunited.” It's not surprising Kardashian West would share the video, as she has repeatedly stated she 2ill work with any administration on criminal justice reform.
But that didn't stop people on Twitter from commenting, naturally. Some didn't like what they saw as an endorsement of Trump.
The families separated at the border are ashamed of this tweet, Kimberly— Asal Helmsly (@AKHelmsly) February 3, 2020
Other people felt the campaign ad was taking credit for Kardashian West's work and not accurately representing the policies of the Trump administration.
Cool to see Trump taking credit for all your work.— Love It Or Shove It (@RushIsTheWorst) February 3, 2020
Johnson, who is a grandmother, was released last year after receiving a life sentence for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense. In addition to Johnson’s case, Kardashian West has financed campaigns to release 16 other people from life sentences for low-level drug crimes.
A two hour documentary about Kardashian West's work, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, is set to air on Oxygen in April 2020.
Advertisement