J.Lo’s Daughter Emme Shocks By Taking The Super Bowl Stage With Her Mom

In a Super Bowl halftime show that had many, many exciting moments, one particularly adorable moment stood out — Jennifer Lopez's daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, leading a chorus of young girls onstage for a rendition of her mom's hit "Let's Get Loud."
Lopez first wowed the world with a taste of some of her biggest hits, including “Jenny from the Block,” “Get Right,” and “Waiting for Tonight.” Emme then emerged near the end of the performance, joined by a children's choir. She and her mom sang a medley of “Let’s Get Loud” and “Born in the USA,” with co-headliner Shakira jamming on the drums nearby.
After her mom performed a Hustlers-worthy pole dance, the camera panned to show the stage from the air and show the stage was the Venus symbol, also known as the woman's sign. The show felt like a celebration of women (and Latinx culture), in stark contrast to extremely average performances in years past from Maroon 5 and Justin Timberlake.
Emme's appearance wasn't a total surprise, though. In addition to Page Six's report on Saturday that she would appear, J.Lo confirmed in an interview with Good Morning America that twins Emme and Maximilian would be in attendance along with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and his two daughters, Ella and Natasha. She joked to anchor Michael Strahan, “You know, Alex, he’ll be as close as he can get to that stage. Alex and all of our kids will be watching and they’ll all be in the stadium. My mother will be here.”
The fearless 11-year-old has joined her mom on stage during her "It's My Party" tour, and last year, a video of her singing an Alicia Keys classic went viral. With J.Lo and Marc Anthony as her parents, it's no surprise this young woman is a powerhouse on stage.
