Yes Demi! The Whole Internet Is So Proud After Her Super Bowl Performance

Demi Lovato's triumphant return to singing and performing at the Grammys last Sunday was just her first step back into the limelight, and her performance at the 2020 Super Bowl tonight showed her fans she is ready to be a pop star again.
It’s been over a year since her 2018 overdose, and the star shone in white — her performance color of choice lately — as she belted out the national anthem to an audience of over 65,000 people in Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium, and millions of viewers at home.
Proving everyone is rooting for Lovato, the hashtag “yes Demi” immediately started trending on Twitter, and wow, the vibes are good. People are just really proud of her.
YES DEMI WE LOVE TO SEE IT pic.twitter.com/vkXZO5PkFA— 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘳𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦. (@survivorsdemi) February 2, 2020
One person noted this is the second Sunday in a row the singer has trended.
Trending for the second Sunday in a row 2020 is Demi’s year #DemiXSuperBowl #DemiLovato pic.twitter.com/YeIkxAASa9— Hailey 🌺 (@lovaticoffical_) February 2, 2020
One fan even dug up a tweet from 2010 where a younger Lovato shared she hoped to one day sing at the Super Bowl. Talk about manifesting your dreams.
Yes Demi #SuperBowlLIV #SuperBowl2020 pic.twitter.com/TgOwWvcnTX— Pharoooaaahhh ✊🏾🥶 (@ignition_baby08) February 2, 2020
Things weren’t so rosy last year as she revealed to Andy Cohen to the Radio Andy SiriusXM Radio Show on Thursday that she wasn't certain she'd be able to continue singing, performing, and touring. Basically, she wasn’t sure she’d be able to come back, as her health was seriously compromised.
Super Bowl 54 is not the first time Lovato has sung “The Star Spangled Banner” before millions of people. She sung it three years ago, before game five of the world series, and way back in 2008 the Texas native took the field at a Dallas Cowboys game to open the game. It’s not surprising she crushed it and, if Twitter is any indication, we all absolutely love to see it.
