If You Shout The Name Of Halsey’s Ex During Her Concert, Expect Her To Call You Out

With a new album eligible to go gold and a new relationship with Evan Peters that’s become pretty Instagram-serious, Halsey seems on top of the world. So it makes sense that, right now, she is less than interested in disrespectful comments about her past — specifically, her ex.
During her Saturday performance at Budweiser’s pre-Super Bowl party in Miami, an audience member called out G-Eazy’s name. Halsey paused her performance to shout back. “If you say ‘G-Eazy’ one more fucking time, I will kick you out of this party. I will kick your fucking ass outside this party. Test me. Fucking test me,” she says in a video that quickly went viral. “You’re not going to disrespect me like that at my own fucking show.”
G-Eazy allegedly cheated on Halsey after dating on and off for a year. Her third studio album, Manic — which she released this January — has multiple breakup bangers, including “You should be sad” and lead single “Without Me,” that seem to suggest her relationship with G-Eazy didn’t exactly end well.
Fans are torn on Halsey’s proclamation: while some think she went too far, others have pointed out that male artists get away with making much more of a scene onstage. Halsey defended herself on her Instagram Stories after the show, writing, “don’t ever let someone make u feel crazy or unhinged cause ur a woman standing up for urself. don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of being ‘nice.’”
Since breaking up with G-Eazy in 2018, Halsey dated British musician Yungblud. After that, she was spotted on an amusement park date with Evan Peters in September 2019. The two made their relationship red carpet official a month later, and they appear to still be going strong. On Peters’ birthday in January, Halsey shared a shot of the two smiling into a kiss. “happy birthday darling,” she wrote. “I can’t imagine a world without you in it.”
In other words, G-Eazy is history — Halsey has moved on, and it’s time for her audiences to follow suit.
