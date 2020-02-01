How Dare Mother Nature Rain Out The Lizzo & Harry Styles Concert?

After their “Juice” duet, Harry Styles and Lizzo are the friendship we never knew we needed. Now we won’t get to enjoy another potential duet from this dynamic duo, thanks to the weather. The Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl party, which Styles was headlining and Lizzo had already begun her performance for, was cancelled midway due to severe thunderstorms, according to USA Today. Needless to say, we hate climate change.
Pepsi announced via Twitter that the concert had to be cancelled due to extreme weather, per directions from the Miami Fire Department.
“As ordered by the Miami Fire Dept, Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar had to unfortunately be canceled due to extreme weather. This was a mandatory evacuation in Miami across special event venues. We are focused on ensuring everyone is safely evacuated. We deeply apologize to the fans,” said the company.
Because he is the sweetest man on earth and we don’t deserve him, Styles apologized to fans for the weather’s spiteful behavior.
“To those of you here in Miami, I was told there’s a severe storm on the way. The fire department would not let us do the show under any circumstances. Please stay safe. I’m so disappointed, and I’m sorry. I love you all. H,” Styles wrote on Twitter.
There’s currently no information available about a makeup concert, but Ticketmaster is expected to refund all fans who purchased a ticket to the show, CNN reports. Pepsi also announced that they would cover rideshare costs for fans who used a service to get from the show once it was cancelled, but details about refunds would come at a later time.
Maybe this missed opportunity will lead to Lizzo making an appearance on Styles’ upcoming North American tour. Nevertheless, until they meet again, we’ll be sobbing over their “Juice” performance.
