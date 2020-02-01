Kylie Jenner Made Sure Stormi Was Having A Great Birthday Before She Even Woke Up

Have you ever wished that you’d wake up on your birthday to cupcakes and a stockpile of gifts that may or may not include a car? Just us? Well, color us green with jealousy then because that wish has been fulfilled for little Stormi Webster.
Proud mama Kylie Jenner shared a series of photos on her Instagram story detailing how she made her daughter’s second birthday one to remember. And this was before Stormi even woke up.
“I can’t wait for my baby to wake up in the AM,” Jenner wrote over the photo of presents, which included a toy Troll-themed convertible. Guess little Stormi can park it outside of the massive playhouse she got for Christmas.
Another story on Jenner’s Instagram showed off the pastel pink cupcakes with “Happy Birthday” written across them that Stormi will, no doubt, be stuffing her face soon. Jenner can be heard cooing “so cute” in the background, and we can’t help but agree.
The Kylie Cosmetics CEO also teased the Stormi Collection makeup line, dropping on February 1, which features adorable pastel-colored packaging and lots of butterflies. Jenner previously called the line “the most special collection,” and celebrated the launch in Stormi’s own butterfly-themed Garden of Eden.
Waking up to a car AND having a namesake collection launch on your birthday? We can only imagine what’s in store for the big number three next year, Stormi.
