Nikki Glaser Apologizes To Taylor Swift For Body-Shaming Comments In Miss Americana

Alexis Reliford
Photo: Todd Williamson/NBCU/Getty.
In Netflix’s Miss Americana, Taylor Swift opens up about her struggle with disordered eating and, through a montage, some of the hateful comments she has endured over the years about her body. 
One of the sound-bites in the montage comes courtesy of comedian Nikki Glaser, who apologized for her body-shaming comments after hearing her voice in the doc, saying she felt “horrified.”
Glaser admitted she likely made the comments in the sound-bite out of jealousy.
“This quote should be used as an example of “projection” in PSYCH101 textbooks,” Glaser wrote on Instagram before admitting she has struggled with disordered eating for the past 17 years. She continued, writing, “I really have no need to post this other than to apologize to someone who seriously means SO much to me.”
Glaser also offered a preview of her fandom for Swift in her latest set, which she says features the song “The Man,” the making of which is detailed in Miss Americana, in “multiple iterations.”
“I love you Tay, and I can’t wait to watch 99.97% of your new doc,” Glaser wrote in closing.
I love @taylorswift. Unfortunately, I am featured in her new documentary as part of a montage of asshats saying mean things about her, which is used to explain why she felt the need to escape from the spotlight for a year. It’s insanely ironic because anyone who knows me knows I’m obnoxiously obsessed with her and her music. I first heard myself in the trailer last week as I watched it alone in bed (as soon as it came out bc I was so excited!) and I was horrified to hear my own voice. The sound bite was from an interview I did 5 years ago and I say in SUCH a shitty tone, “she’s too skinny; it bothers me... all of her model friends, and it’s just like, cmon!” 😣 This quote should be used as an example of “projection” in PSYCH101 textbooks. If you’re familiar with my “work” at all, you know I talk openly about battling some kind of eating disorder for the past 17 years. I was probably “feeling fat” that day and was jealous. Also, I’ve had people say the same shit about me being too skinny before and know how terrible it feels to hear that when you’re struggling. And I was only bothered by her model friends because I’d like to be her friend and I’m not a model. I really have no need to post this other than to apologize to someone who seriously means SO much to me. I only got a couple death threats from die-hard Swift fans, which as one myself, I totally get. So while I’ll consider going to “die in a hole you motherfucking asshole”, I just hope this somehow gets to her so she knows I’m sorry for any pain I caused her and that I’d love to be her friend someday (when I start modeling) and tell her how much her music has influenced my life and comedy. In fact, her song “The Man” is the inspiration for my new hour of material and I feature the song is multiple iterations during my current tour. I love you Tay, and I can’t wait to watch 99.97% of your new doc #missamericana ❤️🆖

Refinery29 previously spoke TJ Mocci, MFT, a certified eating disorder specialist who manages the eating disorder program for Kaiser Permanente in Oakland, CA, who suggests that people struggling edit their media intake to "protect yourself and avoid triggers" — and unfollow or unfriend if necessary, instead of lashing out at others. 
Many applauded Glaser for apologizing, including Swift herself, who commented.
“Wow. I appreciate this so much and one of the major themes about the doc is that we have the ability to change our opinions over time, to grow, to learn about ourselves,” Swift said. “I’m so sorry to hear that you’ve struggled with some of the same things I’ve struggled with. Sending a massive hug.”
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
