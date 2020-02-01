Rihanna’s New Lavender Bob Proves Spring Is Already Looking Savage

The top 2020 hair color trends may be more traditional — more browns, blondes, and one deep orchard red — but Rihanna continues to do her own thing. She has always been a trendsetter so it comes as no surprise that she served us a look no one was expecting. Technically the winter cold is still plaguing us, but in celebration of spring and her specially curated Savage x Fenty Birthday Wishes VIP box, Rihanna uploaded an extremely cute (and sexy) photo to Instagram. In it, she is rocking a fresh lavender bob to go with her lavender Savage x Fenty lingerie.
Rihanna’s lavender bob is somehow both on trend and trendsetting, the mark of a truly adventurous look. The bob has been pretty much everywhere on this year’s red carpets, and the lovely volume of Rihanna’s bob is also part of a recent trend of increasing hair volume like it's the 1960s. Who but Rihanna could pull off a lavender bob of this volume?
Among Black women, there has been a resurgence of braids, low fades, and gorgeous natural curls, but Rihanna is instead opting for a protective style against the dry winter air with this lavender bob wig. If this new look makes you want to experience your own wig installation, we recommend looking into how her hair stylist, Yusuf Williams, installs wigs on his clients.
The Xtra VIP Box that Rihanna is sporting in her Instagram post is part of a celebration for her upcoming birthday on February 20. Our favorite Aries queen will be turning 32, and while we’re not saying she’s definitely going to shadow drop a new album on her birthday, we’re also not saying that we demand that either. But please Rihanna, if you’re reading this, release the album — we’re desperate.
