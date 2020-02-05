Target Just Launched Its Own Line Of Affordable Luggage

There are a lot of expenses that come with taking a vacation. You need gas money or cash to put toward a plane ticket in order to get where you're going. And, once you're there, attractions and experiences aren't often enjoyed for free. That's why it would be a shame to have to put the money you saved up for a trip toward the luggage you're bringing.
Today, Target announced that it is launching its own luggage line called Open Story, which includes checked luggage, carry-ons, backpacks, packing cubes, cosmetics cases, garment bags, and duffels. The nearly 40 pieces in the line are stylish — coming in an array of trendy colors — and durable — with heavy-duty YKK zippers and premium handles. The pieces are also roomy thanks to their expandability that allows for 20% more storage space so you'll never have to leave behind an outfit.
With all those features, you might be worried that just one piece costs as much as your next international plane ticket, but fear not. Open Story luggage starts at $19.99, and the line's most expensive item is $179.99. That means, they're around 25% to 30% less expensive than comparable products.
Open Story luggage will be available in Target stores nationwide on February 9, and pieces can be ordered on the Target website beginning February 13. So don't even think about dipping into your vacation fund in order to replace that battered old suitcase.