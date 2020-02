A Non-Football Fan’s Guide To The 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

And as for his personal personal life, Garoppolo appears to be single at the moment. He's made tabloid headlines for dates in the past, though, particularly when he went on a date with adult film star Kiara Mia in 2018. Garoppolo was asked about this during a press conference and simply talked about how his life has changed since he's been in the spotlight. "Life is different now,” he told reporters, according to the New York Post. “My life off the field, I’ve never really been big on being very public with things. Even social media, I’m not out there a ton. My life’s looked at differently. I’m under a microscope." Prior to this, he was photographed on what appeared to be a date with a woman named Alexandra King, but it seems it was pretty casual. In an interview with Bleacher Report , he said that when his friends brought up the relationship that was being reported by TMZ, "It was news to me."