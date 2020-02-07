Serena Williams On Her Daughter Olympia: “I Call Her My Busy Baby”

View this post on Instagram

We love daily dance parties in our house and we’ve got a new song on repeat – the Pampers Wild Child Wiggle! Now I want to see YOU wiggle! Post a video of your baby dancing in their #Cruisers360 diaper using #WildChildWiggle and #Sweepstakes for a chance to be entered to win a free year supply of diapers and be featured on @PampersUS. #PampersPartner @ShaunT I know you’ve got some moves – let’s see those babies wiggle! Video credit: @tiffanydarlyn, @asekyb, and @lauraiz For official rules visit: http://bit.ly/2sTUqHV