Are Dunkaroos Going To Make A Comeback In 2020?

A snack for the ages. A snack for the gods. Prince had a whole secret stash of them and Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen have both expressed a desire to revive them. In fact, there are whole entire internet groups dedicated to bringing back Dunkaroos.
Well, 2020 might finally be the year it all happens. Earlier today, junk food fan accounts and Instagram users alike spotted a brand new account pop up on Instagram. Dunkaroos joined Instagram, a move that many interpret as a sign of the product’s return to store shelves.
In true food brand Twitter fashion, the only post on the Dunkaroos verified account is a close-up of the truly missed icing dotted with rainbow sprinkles, with a very minimal caption consisting of only the side-eye emoji. Is this a shy-cute way of saying hello?
The brand also launched its Twitter page this month, kicking 2020 off to a very promising start — at least when it comes to snacks.
Refinery29 has reached out to Dunkaroos' parent company, General Mills, and a spokesperson declined to comment on the return of Dunkaroos but assured Refinery29 that General Mills has a lot of exciting things coming up in 2020.
Back in 2018, what was later determined to be a fake tweet depicting a (fabricated) direct message exchange between a Dunkaroos fan and the official Betty Crocker page launched a social media campaign for the return of Dunkaroos. In said exchange, Betty Crocker’s Twitter account allegedly said it would take 150,000 retweets to bring back the snack. One of these 150,000 retweets included Kim Kardashian herself. Sadly, it was later proven to have never happened.
Obsessed with Dunkaroos. Please come back! https://t.co/4UxtiOQYO1— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 27, 2018
Should they make a comeback this year, we are confident that Dunkaroos will have a place in Kim Kardashian’s fully vegan diet and ethically package-free kitchen, because Dunkaroos are the quintessential symbol of ‘90s nostalgia. And given the youth of today’s love of all things ‘80s and ‘90s – from synthwave music to old school anime – this sugary pastel dream of a snack fits perfectly into our vibe-conscious, aesthetically-driven lives. E-girls and VSCO girls can agree on the snack’s everlasting appeal. So excuse us while we bop to some 80’s remixes of today’s pop songs and revel in the nostalgia loop we deserve.
