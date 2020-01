Back in the early ‘90s, Gosling, and Timberlake starred together on The All New Mickey Mouse Club , a variety show that was the launching pad for many future pop stars. NSYNC’s JC Chasez, Christina Aguilera, and Timberlake’s former girlfriend Britney Spears were also a part of the cast. Simpson didn’t make the cut, having reportedly lost out to Aguilera in the final audition, but still hung out in the same circle as some of the Mouseketeers.