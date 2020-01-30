Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Still Have A Connection — But Not The One You Think

The reunion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston keeps getting more elaborate. After they were seen emphatically greeting one another at the SAG awards earlier this month, the world has been abuzz about everything from their friendship to the possibility of them getting back together. It turns out, there's another connection the two have shared in recent months, and it has to do with their clothes rather than their hearts.
Both actors recently appeared on the Instagrams of stylists Nina and Clare Hallworth, The Hollywood Reporter noticed. The stylists worked with Pitt on his Brioni campaign and were behind the dresses that Aniston wore to the SAGs and the Golden Globes. In some cases, their Instagram feed literally alternates back and forth between photos of each of the stars, who were married from 2000 to 2005 and have been plagued by tabloids ever since.
According to a stylist source for the outlet, the two would only share stylists if they were on good terms.
"It's not a catfight. It's people who are not competing in any way, shape, or form. Out of respect, I am sure [the Hallworths] got approval," they explained to THR. "And out of respect for them, I am sure [Aniston] gave it!”
"I don't know," he told Entertainment Tonight when asked what he thought about rumors of their reunion. "I'm blissfully naïve and I'm gonna stay that way."
Meanwhile, Aniston has said nothing, but it's okay — their stylists may have (unintentionally) communicated everything there is to know.
