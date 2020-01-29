Vanessa Bryant Shares Subtle Tribute To Kobe & Gianna On Instagram

Days after the death of daughter Gianna and husband Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant is using her Instagram to pay a subtle tribute to her family.
On Sunday, January 26, Gianna, 13, and Kobe, 41, and seven other people were heading to Gianna’s basketball game via helicopter when the helicopter crashed in the hills of Calabasas. There were no survivors of the accident.
In the wake of the tragedy, fans, celebrities, and athletes have come out to share their condolences on social media. Many messages were aimed at Vanessa, who has not publicly spoken out her significant loss.
Advertisement
The Grammys, which were held on Sunday the Staples Center where Kobe’s former NBA team the Los Angeles Lakers made their home, also paid tribute to the athlete and his daughter.
Vanessa’s Instagram went public on Wednesday after initially turning it private in the wake of the accident, and she changed her profile photo to one of Kobe and Gianna playing basketball together. She has not posted anything else, and currently does not have commenting available.
Vanessa’s Instagram has always been full of family photos. Her last post was of daughter Bianka, who is three. Throughout the years, she has shared multiple photos of Gianna playing basketball, something that was a big point of connection between her and dad.
Vanessa and her husband started the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation, a charity “dedicated to improving the lives of youth and families in need.” On Wednesday, Shaquille O’Neal, a friend who played on the Lakers with Bryant, stated that he would be donating the money from his upcoming Super Bowl event to the foundation as well as the families who lost loved ones in the helicopter crash.
“Together we will celebrate all those who lost their lives in Sunday's tragedy. RIP my brother, my friend and my homie, The Black Mamba. Until we meet again,” O’Neal wrote on Instagram.
Related Content:
Advertisement