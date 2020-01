Netflix hasn't shared an exact date for season 4's arrival, and sadly, we can't just ask Janet. But in the past, new seasons of the existential NBC comedy have arrived on the streamer between late August and early September. That timeframe gave the series a chance to pick up new viewers in between seasons. However, now that Eleanor's (Kristen Bell) journey is over, there's no longer a need for a strategic drop in hopes of boosting the live ratings on NBC. That could mean The Good Place's last season will be on Netflix earlier than usual, but don't get your hopes up too high. Netflix tends to be consistent with its syndication schedule, even when it comes to shows that have ended for good.