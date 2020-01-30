In season 4, the show continued to delve into the moral question of what it means to be a good person by having Eleanor, Chidi (William Jackson Harper), Michael, and their friends challenge the points system in the highest court in the universe. Their journey leads to yet another neighborhood reboot, a last-minute race against time to save the entire world from being erased, and the appearance of a Disco Janet. The Good Place used its last hurrah to delve deeper into the philosophical quandary of the ever-evolving nature of humans, and to make fart jokes funny again. There really isn't anything that this brilliant little show can't do.