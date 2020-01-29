Will We Ever See Sabrina Have Sex? CAOS’ Kiernan Shipka Has The Answer

“And as for the sex demons, Sabrina” Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s tragic heartthrob Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) announces, beginning one of the most intense moments of CAOS part 3. “Well. it’s not like I get that kind of comfort from you. Because deep, deep down, you know you’re saving yourself for someone else.”
All of a sudden, Sabrina Spellman’s (Kiernan Shipka) sex life — or lack thereof — has been dragged to the forefront of CAOS. While Nick has been whipped by those aforementioned sex demons, Theo (Lachlan Watson) is exploring sex for the first time, and the entire young cast of CAOS witches have hosted an orgy, Sabrina has remained pointedly outside of her show’s most explicit moments. As Nick’s cruel words remind us, Sabrina is still waiting for the right time to sleep with someone.
The woman who plays the teen witch, Kiernan Shipka, says we shouldn’t expect to see things change anytime soon.
“I think last year when we had that Lupercalia episode, that was definitely the most we’ve probably seen Sabrina think about her sexuality and those next moves. [Then] I realized like, Oh, she’s still 16,” Shipka tells reporters on CAOS Vancouver set (the cast is hard at work filming part 4). “She’s still growing up and she’s still thinking about all these things.and making these decisions.
“It’s not necessarily something that we’re always going to see on-screen.”
For Shipka, the idea of Sabrina’s “growth” is the likely the reason she hasn’t jumped between the sheets with any of her suitors yet. Sabrina may be the battle-hardened daughter of Hell who has stopped the apocalypse more times than anyone can count — but she’s still a teenager. Sex can feel like the great unknown for Chilling Adventures’ most responsibility-laden young person — even after she witnessed that orgy in her own attic.
“I approach it with a little bit of nostalgia about how I was probably thinking when I was 16 years old,” Shipka explains of Sabrina’s current mindset.
Although Nick is upset about Sabrina’s approach to sex at his lowest, her portrayer reminds us that Sabrina has a lot more to juggle than just her hookups. “I think about her as a whole person, regardless if she’s with a guy or not with a guy,” Shipka says. “Sabrina growing into a young woman and wanting to be in a relationship is a very normal thing, but again, not some major thing. Because, to be quite honest, she’s got so much to think about — I doubt she thinks about that stuff.”
Running the entire kingdom of Hell does take a lot of energy. As Shipka quips, in the face of the end of the world, “It’s like, ‘Yeah, oh yeah, there’s that [sex] part of my life. But I gotta deal with [being the] Queen of Hell first.’”
