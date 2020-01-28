Ben & Jerry’s Just Launched A Brand New Kind Of Vegan Ice Cream

It’s almost as if people forget you can have more than one dietary restriction. Ice cream is too good a treat for us to not all enjoy together, but it’s contentious. Over half of the world’s population struggles to enjoy dairy, a problem to which nut-based ice creams are often presented as a solution. But while peanut allergies are rarer, they can be deadly. So do those of us who can’t eat dairy or nuts just wither away at the end of our miserable, ice-cream-restricted lives? Not on Ben & Jerry’s watch.
Fresh off the release of its Netflix & Chill flavor, Ben & Jerry’s made the obvious yet genius move to test out sunflower butter as the dairy-free and nut-free ice cream base to solve all our problems (well, almost, credit scores are still an issue). As someone with nut allergies, I eat sunflower butter – an incredible peanut butter substitute – almost every day and at first, I was sure I’d taste nothing but sunflower butter. But thanks to a classic array of fillings and flavors, that is not the case.
3️⃣ NEW Non-Dairy flavors! Introducing Crème Brûlée Cookie, “Milk” & Cookies, and Mint Chocolate Cookie! Made with 🌻 sunflower butter 🌻, they’re a new twist on vegan euphoria. Find them soon in a freezer near you: https://t.co/hil51foRBj pic.twitter.com/2do1bpIkly— Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) January 28, 2020
Because it doesn’t actually have cream, Ben & Jerry’s calls its new invention “non-dairy frozen dessert,” of which there are now three flavors. The Crème Brûlée is a burnt caramel base with brown sugar cookies and salted caramel swirls. Then, the Mint Chocolate Cookie is the nut-free and vegan version of a classic that boasts chocolate sandwich cookie chunks in a minty base. And third, “Milk” & Cookies features a vanilla base, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate sandwich cookies, and chocolate cookie swirls. Like any good Ben & Jerry’s pint, each of these is a texture party that will have you digging for your favorite bits and chunks, only to realize you’re in the throes of a sugar rush.
So there you have it. A nut-free, vegan, dairy-free ice cream that is rich and indulgent and uncompromising. You can find these pints wherever Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is sold and they’ll be priced at just under $6 a pint.
