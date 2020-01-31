Everything You Need To Know About The 2020 Oscar Shorts

This year's Oscar nominations got you down? There's good reason. The most talked-about categories (the four acting ones, Best Director) are lacking in representation when it comes to the gender, race, and sexual orientation of the nominees. But, on the bright side, there are other categories to look at that provide a wide variety of perspectives. The nominees in the 2020 Oscar short film categories include 15 diverse stories, and most of them are available to watch online right now.
The short film categories at the Academy Awards are Short Film (Live Action), Short Film (Animated), and Documentary (Short Subject), with five nominees for each. The films range from an animated movie about a Black father learning how to do his daughter's hair, to a documentary about a deadly ferry disaster in South Korea, to a comedy about two Tunisian kids who accidentally find a literal drug mule.
There's a lot to choose from here, but with most of these films clocking in at around 20 minutes or shorter, it's easy to watch several of them.
The majority of the Oscar shorts are available to stream online, but they will also been shown as groupings in theaters starting in some cinemas on January 29 and others on January 31. The Oscar Shorts showtimes and locations can be found here, but however you choose to watch, here's what you should know about each of them.