In the ongoing saga unfolding around the Biden family, Hunter Biden is currently tied up in a paternity case settlement. After engaging in a sexual relationship with Lunden Alexis Roberts, she filed a lawsuit against Biden in May of 2019, naming him as the father of her child. After a ton of speculation and back and forth, a temporary settlement was finally reached on Monday. And, court documents state that Biden has agreed to pay monthly child support.
Court documents also cited DNA test results showing Biden is the biological father of Roberts’ child, though he had previously denied that he was the father in a court filing. As a result, it now seems that the the 2018 paternity case, which Roberts originally filed seeking child support and health care might come to a close.
Amidst all of this mess, you might be asking yourself what on earth is going on. Or, more specifically, what exactly is Hunter Biden’s relationship with the mother of his child, Lunden Alexis Roberts? Inquiring minds would certainly like to know, but as it turns out, the answer is a little complicated. Get ready for some Succession-level scandal.
First, it's important to note that Biden is not in a relationship with Roberts. The son of former Vice President and current presidential candidate Joe Biden, did, however, father the child with Roberts while he was dating his older brother Beau Biden’s widow. Shortly after Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015, Hunter began a relationship with Hallie Biden, who was previously married to Beau.
While Hunter and Hallie ended things with each other in April of 2019 after dating for about two years, Roberts’ child was born in August of 2018. That means that Biden's affair with Roberts occurred while he was in a relationship with Hallie. Yikes.
So how exactly did Hunter and Lunden meet and what was the nature of their relationship? According to reports, Biden met the mother of his child while frequenting strip clubs in Washington, D.C. where she worked as a dancer, and there’s no evidence to suggest that their relationship went beyond that. It seemed to be just as much of a shock to the young Biden as it did to the public when Roberts claimed he fathered her child last May. To make matters more complicated, Biden married another woman named Melissa Cohen in May of 2019, the same month that Roberts opened up the paternity case.
The legal troubles surrounding the case and the drama it’s dragged in have been a pretty consistent source of attacks on Joe Biden during this presidential run. Ahead of the primary election, the Biden family is now making the wrong kind of headlines, making many wonder if this affair night cost Joe Biden some votes.
