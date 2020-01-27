Anthropologie’s New Home Line Is A Bungalow Dream

While we've been busy freezing our butts off, Anthropologie's been working its magic on crafting a fresh collection of radiant home goods — and it launched today. The spring 2020 collection dropped over 1,700 new furniture to decor and kitchen essentials in the brand's classic style with a wink of modern-whimsy. Only this season, the entire line is drenched in a west-coast inspired palette that radiates dreamy bungalow vibes.
Imagine designs with sharp asymmetrical lines, eclectic textures, recycled fabrics, flower-dyed techniques, and hand-carved details in cool-California tones of indigo to chartreuse, coral, and palm-leaf green. Ahead, a few of our favorites — from rug-upholstered armchairs to fern-printed wallpaper and capiz-shell accent lamps — destined to light up your chilly winter space until spring finally blooms.
