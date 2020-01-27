Billie Eilish Makes Grammys History With Her First Win

Billie Eilish just made history at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The 18-year-old artist became the youngest person ever to take home the trophy for Song of the Year, sharing the award with her co-writer, brother, and biggest supporter Finneas O'Connell.
Eilish had some serious competition for Song of the Year. The category included Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" — which won the award for Best Pop Solo Performance earlier in the night — as well as Taylor Swift's "Lover" and Lady Gaga's A Star Is Born track "Always Remember Us This Way." Still, it was Eilish's earworm of a pop track that reigned supreme, much to the surprise of its performer.
"Why?!" Eilish exclaimed on stage when she came up to accept the award. "So many other songs deserve this, I'm sorry. Thank you so much, this is my first Grammys, I never thought anything like this would happen in my whole life."
Eilish went on to introduce O'Connell, her "brother and best friend" before getting serious about what the Grammy win meant to her.
"I feel like I joke around a lot and I never take anything seriously at these things, but I genuinely want to say I'm grateful, and I only want to say that I'm grateful," she said.
In addition to earning six Grammy nominations this year, Eilish became the youngest person ever to record a theme song for a James Bond film. The honor means Eilish could potentially be up for a Best Original Song Oscar, just as Sam Smith scored the Academy Award for "Writing's On the Wall" from Bond flick Spectre.
“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor. James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I’m still in shock," Eilish told The Hollywood Reporter of the honor.
