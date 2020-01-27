The $18 Moisturizer That Made Lizzo’s Grammys Makeup Possible

"I do my hair toss, check my nails," Lizzo once sang, not knowing we'd soon have our eyes on her skin care, too — especially when it comes to her glow at the 62nd Grammy Awards. The "Truth Hurts" singer arrived at the ceremony's red carpet tonight giving off major old Hollywood vibes in an Atelier Versace dress complete with a fur wrap, pearl necklace, and long waves, all complemented by straight-up radiant skin.
Copping that hand-beaded Swarovski-crystal gown might not be in the cards for the rest of us — but Lizzo's skin-care routine, on the other hand, is available at your local Target. Ahead of the evening, we caught up with the star's makeup artist Alexx Mayo, who relied on two products from chic Target-exclusive brand Versed to achieve the illuminated look: the Skin Soak Rich Moisture Cream and The Fix Emergency Eye Mask. "The star skin-care product on Lizzo tonight was the cream," Mayo exclusively tells Refinery29. "It gave her a burst of moisture and the perfect canvas [for makeup]."
As Lizzo prepares to take the stage and possibly walk away with trophies for a whopping eight nominations — a long evening, to be sure — Mayo thought it wise to bring in the quick-fix eye mask to ensure she look as bright-eyed and vibrant as possible. "It instantly helped to depuff and brighten [the area]," he says of his kit staple.
Of course, it's not only about the products used, but how you use them. That's why Mayo found it essential to "allow each skincare step to absorb before applying the next, creating a smooth, hydrated canvas [for makeup]," he adds.
Once it's time to put on makeup, it's all about focusing on the oil-prone areas, like the T-zone, when dusting on powder so that you can let the rest of your skin shine in the best way. And if you're accepting an award or getting ready to dance à la Lizzo — which is a strong possibility for this nominated star tonight — then shining bright is a must if you're looking to feel "Good As Hell."
