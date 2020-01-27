2019 was a big year for Ariana Grande — she landed a Vogue cover (it also starred her dog), launched a collaboration with Givenchy (#Arivenchy), and went on an international tour. Did we mention that she’s also nominated for five Grammy awards? It only makes sense that she would show up to the Grammys in a big gown – the biggest gown, even.
Ari arrived —no, floated — to the red carpet in a massive gray tulle gown (it measures 20 feet in diameter according to E! News) with matching sleek, long gloves. The dramatic, gauzy layers looked like beautiful rain clouds swirling around her. A custom design by Giambattista Valli — something the brand doesn’t usually do — the gown was paired with Louboutin shoes and the singer’s signature high ponytail. The gray theme will reportedly continue with her outfit during her performance. Naturally, we can’t wait to see what she’ll don onstage, but we imagine it’ll be just as sweet.
Whether it’s puffy sleeves or a flared dress, volume is always key to Ariana’s wardrobe, and her Grammys look was true to form. According to Zanna Roberts Rassi from E!, Grande's stylist Law Roach was moved to tears when he saw her in the dress — and, honestly, same.
