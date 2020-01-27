Story from Entertainment

From Taylor Swift To Drake, Celebs Mourn Kobe Bryant’s Sudden Death

Lydia Wang
Photo: Kevork Djansezian/Getty.
On Sunday, former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA. The two were headed to a travel basketball game, ESPN reports. Bryant was 41 years old.
Prior to retiring from basketball in 2016, Bryant broke records including youngest player to start an NBA game and youngest player to score 30,000 points in his career. After his retirement, Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, founded the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Family Foundation, funding youth sports scholarships and organizations and fighting homelessness in Los Angeles.
Many pro athletes have already sent well-wishes to Bryant’s family on social media, as have celebrities including Taylor Swift, Kylie Jenner, and Mariah Carey. From those who were his friends to those who were his fans, the world mourns the untimely loss of one of basketball’s greatest players.
😤😔🥺 it can’t be

