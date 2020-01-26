The Sabrina Fandom Is Split On Season 3 But Everyone Agrees The Thirst For Caliban Is Real

Warning: spoilers ahead for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 3 on Netflix.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returned to Netflix in its third installment this month, bringing fans plenty of magic, mayhem, and Satanic plot twists — and at the center of it all is the Prince of Hell himself.
Caliban (Sam Corlett) arrives early in Part 3 to challenge Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) for the throne to rule Hell. The man is made out of clay (which he reminds us of often), has mysterious motivations, and — as many fans quickly noted — is quite attractive. Hot as hell, as the official @NetflixSabrina Twitter account so helpfully put it, and often without a shirt (layering probably isn’t super big down there, anyway).
In any case, some fans even began shipping Caliban and Sabrina together as Part 3 progressed, making him the third man vying for the young witch’s affections throughout the series. There’s Harvey (Ross Lynch), of course, her longtime mortal ex-boyfriend from Part 1.
And then there’s Nick (Gavin Leatherwood), who began Part 3 as both Sabrina’s boyfriend and a human vessel for the Dark Lord, aka her father. Naturally, getting un-possessed by the actual Devil would leave behind some traces of anxiety or PTSD, leading Nick to break up with Sabrina because he couldn’t handle having her around as a reminder of that time. This decision naturally split the fandom into different camps — even Leatherwood says to hold out hope for Nick and Sabrina in Part 4.
Enter Prince Caliban. Sure, he might not be the best romantic match for Sabrina (he is most definitely not). But if the thirst tweets are any indication, fans immediately took a liking to him.
caliban prince of hell i am free tonight please contact me today and confirm you would like to hang out tonight when i am free #sabrina pic.twitter.com/QxQ0TdUGaB— ray but very cold ❄️ (@raaycwh) January 24, 2020
me: watching #sabrina, waiting for a new, ugly antagonist to appear #caliban: appears— t 🌸 (@epresso54) January 26, 2020
me: pic.twitter.com/9qj8mMYn3I
Caliban calling Sabrina “princess” rlly hit different pic.twitter.com/xSW5JrJOs5— thottimus prime (@swagapinoo) January 25, 2020
Caliban is really in love with Sabrina. That little “as you wish,” I see you CAOS writers #CAOS3 pic.twitter.com/nmGI8ronST— Alli Torres (@AlliTorres00) January 26, 2020
I ship Caliban and Sabrina more than Sabrina and Nick. Sorry, but Nick is kind of a dick and he never thanked Sabrina for saving him. Also, Caliban is fine af 🔥🔥🔥#SabrinaNetflix #CAOS3 pic.twitter.com/ZK89FnS5yb— July (@mrspockian) January 24, 2020
Hopefully, this isn’t the last we see of the Prince of Hell — after that hell of a plot twist in the Part 3 finale, we can only imagine what Caliban will be up to in Part 4.
