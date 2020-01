The Sabrina Fandom Is Split On Season 3 But Everyone Agrees The Thirst For Caliban Is Real

And then there’s Nick (Gavin Leatherwood), who began Part 3 as both Sabrina’s boyfriend and a human vessel for the Dark Lord, aka her father . Naturally, getting un-possessed by the actual Devil would leave behind some traces of anxiety or PTSD, leading Nick to break up with Sabrina because he couldn’t handle having her around as a reminder of that time. This decision naturally split the fandom into different camps — even Leatherwood says to hold out hope for Nick and Sabrina in Part 4.