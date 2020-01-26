Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Are Not Okay After Their Breakup

Everyone loves a good story of exes-turned-friends, but unfortunately, Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are not going the Brad and Jen route. On Friday, Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, ran into Meek while shopping in West Hollywood — and, as seen in a video obtained by TMZ, the interaction escalated quickly.
The dialogue isn’t exactly clear, but Meek and Petty can be heard lobbing obscenities at each other. Minaj, whose voice is the most distinctive, then joins in, calling Meek a “bitch” as he is escorted out of the store.
Minaj also seems to add something about Meek’s inability to get over her. He appears to have moved on, though: Meek has been allegedly dating Philadelphia fashion designer Milan Harris, who announced she was pregnant in December. As for Minaj, she married Petty in 2019 after dating for a year, though fans have been divided on that relationship, given his former criminal charges.
Minaj and Meek dated for two years before breaking up in 2017. They exchanged some subtle, less-than-friendly barbs on Instagram, and Meek confessed that he was hit hard by the split. “Breaking up with anyone you love is a loss. Period,” he said in an interview after the breakup.
Since then, the two haven’t publicly interacted much. Evidently, there’s tension between them, but the origins of Friday’s fight are unknown. Maybe Minaj will return to Queen Radio soon to clear things up?
