Did Vanessa Hudgens Just Make It Insta Official With An L.A. Laker?

Vanessa Hudgens might have a new romance on the horizon for 2020.
After making headlines for her breakup with Austin Butler earlier this month — not to mention debuting a fresh hair color and delicate new body art in the days since — the Princess Switch actress has been spotted out on the town with Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma. Kuzma made an appearance on her Instagram feed last week when Hudgens attended a Lakers game.
“Ugh @lakers @kingjames @kuz @dwighthoward my heros,” she wrote under a pair of videos featuring Kuzma, LeBron James, and Dwight Howard mid-game.
Fans also spotted a comment from Hudgens under a photo Kuzma posted of himself on his own profile this week. In response to his caption, “Yeaaaa we like thattttt,” Hudgens cheekily commented, “Ya we doooo.”
Earlier this week, Hudgens and Kuzma grabbed dinner at a Brooklyn restaurant, according to People, and she attended the Lakers game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden the next evening. Refinery29 has reached out to Hudgens’ rep for comment.
Hudgens’ rumored romance with Kuzma comes a few weeks after her breakup with Butler. Hudgens and Butler, who first met on the set of High School Musical and began a relationship several years later, dated for nearly nine years before the split.
