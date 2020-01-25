Mila Kunis Switches Up Her Trademark Dark Hair For A Sundance Golden Brown

Mila Kunis has forever been the queen of long, dark, and wavy hair, but every now and again, just like in her career, she switches things up a bit. She stays true to her roots, sure, but is never, ever boring. Kunis recently served us a new lighter hairstyle for the upcoming Sundance premiere of her new movie Four Good Days, complete with a just-below-the-shoulder cut and a lighter, more golden brown color.
Stylist Chad Wood shared a photo of Kunis rocking the new hairstyle just after she got it done on Instagram with the caption, “Morning Sundance!” and hashtags for Kunis and her makeup artist for the photo, Tracey Levy.
While you might say the haircut isn’t that shocking, Kunis has relied on the power of subtlety through the years. Whether it was the trendy at-the-shoulder lob of 2018 or her timeless renditions of the extreme side part, she has never been tempted too far outside of her natural dark hair color. The saying goes, if it ain't broke, don’t fix it, and Kunis knows it to be true with her gorgeous features that are enhanced by her dark hair.
Four Good Days is Kunis’ most recent live-action role since Bad Moms. She has still maintained her long-standing voice acting role as Meg on Family Guy, and recently celebrated with series creator Seth McFarlane, who received a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star for his iconic career in television. When she’s not acting, Kunis is trolling tabloids with her husband, Ashton Kutcher, and taking care of their two kids, Wyatt and Dimitri.
