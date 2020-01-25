Selena Gomez Stanning Jennifer Aniston Is The Purest Fandom

In this house, we stan Rachel from Friends, we stan Selena Gomez, and now we can also stan Gomez stanning Jennifer Aniston’s impact as Rachel from Friends. It’s a stan-ception!
Gomez showered Aniston, who was filling in for Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, with praise and adoration that nearly brought her tears of joy. Gomez, who was promoting her newly released third studio album, Rare, also shared some anecdotes of her first time seeing Aniston in person, and received compliments from Aniston herself.
Gomez expressed admiration for Anison and explained how happy she was to know how many people appreciated Friends to this day.
Advertisement
“You know, what makes me so happy is that I would watch it on channel 33 at 10:30 every night on Thursday with my mom, and I cried when the whole season was over, but what made me so happy is now people my age and everyone else are just obsessed! It just makes me so happy for you and for the show because it’s iconic,” said Gomez.
Aniston responded to the praise with compliments of her own for Gomez, calling her “so sweet” and revealing that the pair have developed a genuine friendship and have enjoyed a good late-night pizza or two together. The cuteness between the two reached full overload when Gomez explained that she remembered almost every detail from the first time she saw Aniston in person.
“I walked into the bathroom and I saw you and you were just so nice and you just walked out to the bathroom and you were going back and my heart stopped and I freaked out,” Gomez gushed. “You were everything that I wanted.”
After gushing over each other, Aniston did get around to asking Gomez about her album Rare, and congratulated her on the critical acclaim as well as the album debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. These two are officially friendship goals, and honestly, this interview is the best pitch for a Selena and Jennifer reality show we have ever seen.
Advertisement