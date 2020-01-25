Billie Eilish Is One Of The Grammys’ Most Nominated Artists — & She’s Worth More Thank You Think

As the first artist born in the 21st century to have Billboard No. 1 album, Billie Eilish had a lot of firsts in 2019, and she’s bringing that same energy into 2020.
After uploading “Ocean Eyes” to SoundCloud in 2015, Eilish has been hard at work. She released her debut EP, Don’t Smile At Me, in 2017, followed by her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March 2019. Along the way, Eilish developed an intensely loyal fan base as each single she released made more and more of an impact on mainstream charts. Thanks to her diehard fans, the singer’s debut album shot up Billboard’s Hot 100 chart to No. 1 instantly and her song “bad guy” spent 42 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. By the end of the year, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? had a stream count equivalent to 2.5 million albums sold in addition to selling 113,000 vinyl records.
While all of this has been going on, Eilish has been touring the world, playing sold-out shows that keep needing larger and larger venues. Her streaming count is colossal and growing by the day. Many of her songs have hundreds of millions of streams, with “bad guy” well over 1.1 billion streams. Eilish is nominated for a total of six Grammys this year – Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best New Artist. In a few short years, she has become a bonafide celebrity that celebrities fan over.
Aside from her music, Eilish has put her creativity to work collaborating on a couple of clothing lines. In April 2019, she worked with Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, who also directed some of her music videos and her merchandise line. Eilish also partnered with clothing brand Freak City on a line of merch and appeared in a series of ads for Calvin Kelin in May 2019. Additionally, she partnered with Apple in a campaign to promote the Music Lab app and appeared in a series of advertisements for Adobe Creative Cloud.
While it can be difficult to gauge someone’s net worth with little data to go off of, one big data point came with the announcement of a documentary about her life. AppleTV+ announced it would be releasing a documentary about Eilish that was filmed in March 2019. According to Billboard, Eilish was paid a whopping $25 million for the project. While streaming numbers can be calculated and royalties can be estimated, her payout for the documentary is one of the only definitive measures for Eilish’s net worth.
