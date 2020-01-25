Lil Nas X & “Old Town Road” Dominated The Grammy Noms — & Here’s Every Remix You Need To Know

First stop, Old Town Road. Next stop, Grammys.
Lil Nas X’s massive country-rap anthem “Old Town Road” has charged to the top of charts like a stallion. Released in December 2018, the country music establishment initially rejected the song despite its catchy lyrics and upbeat tune. That is, until Billy Ray Cyrus jumped on a remix and the song became a viral hit, breaking the Billboard’s Hot 100 record and spurring a few more remixes.
At Sunday night’s Grammy Awards, Lil Nas X will await the outcome of his six nominations, which include Album and Record of the Year, as well as Best New Artist. Even better, he and Cyrus will be performing “Old Town Road” at the show. The performance, dubbed “Old Town Road All-Stars,” will also feature BTS, Diplo, and Mason Ramsey, all of whom have remixed the song, plus some other surprise guests, according to the Recording Academy.
Of course, these aren’t the only artists who have remixed the song, which begs the question: which remixes are the best? We did a little digging. From the first remix with Billy Ray Cyrus to a collaboration with one of K-pop’s biggest stars to a parody that’s NSFW, here are the best “Old Town Road” remixes.