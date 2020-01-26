Celebrate Nipsey Hussle’s Life With These Songs

Last year, the music world lost Nipsey Hussle. Though the Los Angeles rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, may be gone, he certainly isn't forgotten. The Grammys will include a Nipsey Hussle tribute this year, led by the late rapper and entrepreneur's friends John Legend, Meek Mill, YG, and DJ Khaled.
Hussle's life is certainly something worth celebrating on music's biggest night, when he's posthumously up for Best Rap Song, Best Rap/Sung Performance, and Best Rap Performance. Not to mention the hip-hop activist's message of hope, which lives on in his music. If you want to pay homage to the man, it's worth going back and listening to some of Hussle's best songs.
Whether you have been a fan of his since his early mixtape days (he put out 13 mixtapes in his short life) or only recently became familiar with him thanks to Michelle Obama's workout playlist, it's worth taking a look back at a few of Hussle's greatest hits.
From his anti-Trump collaboration with YG to his 2018 debut album, Victory Lap, Hussle had been making music for the culture for over a decade. He also made music for his community of Crenshaw with every song he created. You hear that on these songs, which are all about California love, the kind that his friends, family, and fans are still spreading in his honor.