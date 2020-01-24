Gabrielle Union Seems To Call Out Terry Crews’ Comments On Her Dramatic AGT Exit

After Gabrielle Union was reportedly fired from America's Got Talent after speaking up about alleged racist incidents behind the cameras, almost all of Hollywood was on her side. However, current AGT host Terry Crews appeared to dispute her experience during an interview with the Today show, seemingly prompting Union to speak publicly about her experience for the first time since the news.
“First of all, I can't speak for sexism because I’m not a woman, but I can speak on behalf of any racism comments. That was never my experience," Crews said. "In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment. The top ten acts were Asian, women, older, younger, Black, white, it was everything in the gamut.”
Shortly after the interview, Union took to Twitter to express her frustration, and while she hasn't called out Crews' comment directly, her tweets refute his point.
"Truth telling, wanting change & having MULTIPLE witnesses who bravely came forward to let EVERYONE know I didn't lie or exaggerate, really exposes those who enthusiastically will throw you under the bus, forgetting quickly who stepped up 4 THEIR truth," she tweeted, adding, "Why anyone would gleefully get up on TV and tell lies that NO ONE disputed... But we already know."
She goes on to point out that diversity among the show's acts doesn't necessarily mean the show itself is diverse.
"Can someone please ask abt what happens to all that diversity folks are talking about BEHIND THE SCENES. Like, legit... where the hell is all that diversity in the production though homie? In the decision making ranks who control the fate of the diversity in front of the camera?" she asked.
She also seemed to reference one of the alleged issues, as reported by Variety, in which she was reportedly told that her hair was "too black."
"Let's also talk about where the diversity is in the hair & makeup dept for contestants that DOES NOT reflect all that diversity that hits the stage," she wrote. "Let's Google the exec's that run the show & ask follow up ?? about THAT egregious lack of diversity. Let's discuss the facts."
Reps for NBC did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment about Union's tweets, but it seems the floodgates have been opened, and Union has a lot more to say.
Maaaaaan... We all agreed to let the investigation be completed before speaking but if we doing this... ohhhhh baby let's gooooooooooo!— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 24, 2020
