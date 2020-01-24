Tyler Cameron Is Planning His Next Celebrity Relationship

Just because Tyler Cameron isn't The Bachelor doesn't mean he's not ready to find love. While his relationship with Gigi Hadid has ended following his stint on The Bachelorette, he seems to have eyes for another celebrity, and he's shooting his shot on Instagram.
Jennifer Garner, and Instagram queen, decided to get in on the "LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder" meme going around in which you post a photo of yourself for each app. However, Garner got some unsolicited feedback on her choices — which include a picture of her in a ballgown for Instagram and a picture of her paddling in a bathing suit for Tinder — and CommentsByCelebs captured Cameron swooping in to defend her.
"I would have switched the instagram and tinder pics," a fan responded to Garner's post, prompting her to jokingly reply, "Shoot, is THAT why no one swipes?"
Cameron, smooth as ever, jumped in with this:
"I'm still swiping right."
Is this the beginning of perhaps the wildest celebrity pairing in history?
Maybe not — after all, Cameron and Hadid's fling also started on Instagram. Fans noticed that the supermodel began following the Bachelorette contestant at the end of the season, and soon enough they were spotted out and about New York, as well as at Hadid's grandmother's funeral.
However, Cameron confirmed in an interview with People back in October that the two had split.
You hear that, Garner? Your move.
