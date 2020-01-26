Billie Eilish’s Technicolor Hair Evolution Deserves Its Own Award

Billie Eilish is just 18, but in her short time in the music industry she's already experienced chart-topping stardom. From being named Apple Music's Global Artist of the Year to her six nominations for the 2020 Grammys, the "Bad Guy" singer has quickly become a household name.
But Eilish's career accolades aren't the only things she's known for. Whether she's experimenting with different shades of blue or surprising fans with a make-under, her ever-changing hair has earned its own version of fame.
While we can't predict tonight's look — or if she'll take home her first Grammy Award — we can walk you through her vibrant hair evolution. Check it out, ahead.