

We’re ready to burn off some nervous energy on Sunday when sensual Venus squares against energetic Mars. Tempers are running high during this transit, so focus on channeling this energy into a positive flow — learn to take the high ground wherever possible. This square also lends us an electric vibration, so pay attention to feelings of desire that arise as these planets clash. Make sure you’re centered before engaging with the object of your affection. It’s easy to space out on Monday when sweet Venus is conjunct with dreamy Neptune. We’re ready to slip into our fantasies as these planets complement each other. Make sure you’re paying attention to your responsibilities, but find a way to elevate your experiences during this ethereal transit. Spend time with people who lift you up. Feelings of suspicion arise on Tuesday as fiery Mars squares against imaginative Neptune. We’re not in the mood to open up, and are determined to look for ill-intention in everyone we encounter. Fight against these feelings and work to understand the complexity of human nature if you’re feeling lost. Someone else’s opinion of you is none of your business, and that’s okay. Step back and take a look at the big picture if you’re feeling lost during this transit. We’re itching to get projects moving on Saturday when the Moon waxes into her first quarter in Taurus at 8:42 p.m. EST. Use this transit to meditate on your next steps instead of sending premature emails or pressuring people to help you meet your deadlines. Relax, recenter and rest — you’ll be able to tackle your next big idea soon.