Cody Simpson Weighs In On Having A Baby With Miley Cyrus

Simpson and Cyrus have been friends for years, but only started dating in October , months after Cyrus split from husband Liam Hemsworth. The couple has been all over social media, and is possibly even working on a new music project together after trademarking the name Bandit and Bardot last year. That doesn’t mean they’re readying a nursery for a newborn, of course — but the podcasters still pried for new information. Specifically, co-host Kyle Sandilands asked if Simpson “want[s] babies” with Cyrus.