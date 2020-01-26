Selena Gomez Has A Few Reasons To Show Up At The 2020 Grammys

Many performers for this year's Grammys have already been announced, but fans of a certain singer are still hoping for a late addition. Selena Gomez is not currently a Grammys performer, but if you check Selena Fan Twitter, there are a variety of theories, rumors, and just plain wishful thinking out there about the 27-year-old both attending and performing. She could duet with Kid Cudi on their new song. She could duet with Demi Lovato on their song from literally ten years ago. She could duet with Taylor Swift on a remix that doesn't even exist.
And, sure, all of these could happen, even though only one of those people, Lovato, is actually confirmed as a performer. But, for now, it would be a surprise if Gomez took the stage.
Attending is another story. Gomez is not nominated for any Grammys, so she won't be attending for the potential of collecting an award. But, there are three major reasons she could still be there.
To start, she just released an album, Rare, and has been out and about promoting it, as well as her role in the film Dolittle. The "Lose You to Love Me" singer is known to take time off when she needs it to work on her mental and emotional health — a very good thing — but recently, she's been putting herself and her work out there. For a singer, the Grammys are one of the best places to be if you want to make sure people are aware of your new music.
Second, Gomez's good friend Swift is up for three awards: Song of the Year for "Lover", Best Pop Solo Performance for "You Need to Calm Down", and Best Pop Vocal Album for Lover. Gomez and Swift have attended award shows together in the past. They went to the Grammys together in 2016, and in December, they supported each other when they both performed at the American Music Awards, with Gomez sitting with Swift's parents.
So, that's two solid reasons for Gomez to attend, but even aside from those, she might go simply because she's a super famous celebrity in the music industry. If Selena Gomez wants to go to the Grammys, that can probably be arranged. She has a massive fanbase, and her attendance would only mean more eyes glued to televisions.
Will one of these motives be a good enough reason for Gomez to attend or will she sit things out and bask in the fact that she just achieved her third number one album? Tune in Sunday, January 26 to find out. Or just see what her fans are saying on Twitter. They will be very loud if she's there for even five minutes.
