Selena Gomez Has A Few Reasons To Show Up At The 2020 Grammys

To start, she just released an album, Rare, and has been out and about promoting it , as well as her role in the film Dolittle . The "Lose You to Love Me" singer is known to take time off when she needs it to work on her mental and emotional health — a very good thing — but recently, she's been putting herself and her work out there. For a singer, the Grammys are one of the best places to be if you want to make sure people are aware of your new music.