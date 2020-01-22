It Looks Like Even Courteney Cox Still Ships Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

I normally try to stay away from the Jennifer Aniston/Brad Pitt hysteria out of respect for myself, who would not want anyone treating me and the boy I "dated" 15 years ago the same way (hi, Luke, we were twelve). But Courteney Cox just made the former married couple's recent encounter at the SAG awards pretty hard to ignore by liking a tweet that suggested to the Hollywood stars are still in love.
Pitt and Aniston began dating in 1998, but split in 2005 after five years of marriage. Since then, Aniston has been the subject of endless tabloid scrutiny, which is why the world lost its mind when the pair shared a number of sweet moments at the award show, including a handsy reunion and this picture, posted by The Hollywood Reporter, of Pitt watching his ex receive the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series thanks to her work on The Morning Show.
The cutest moment of the night? Brad Pitt made sure to catch Jennifer Aniston's #SAGAwards win backstage pic.twitter.com/bfOF2M3wEe— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020
It's that tweet the prompted a fan to reply "They still love each other, no doubt" and it seems Cox agrees.
Cox liked the reply, which suggests she shares the sentiment, but there are several ways to take this (a rep for the actress did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment). Is it that crazy to believe that two people who used to be married still have love for each other, even if they aren't getting back together? Judging by the recent photos, they're still on good terms, so of course Pitt would be supportive during Aniston's win.
There's also the possibility that Cox didn't mean to like this at all, since Twitter — on mobile, especially — is ripe for slips of the thumb. Or, of course, this means Aniston and Pitt are secretly getting back together and Courteney Cox is the maid of honor and the cast of Friends are the bridesmaids and best men. All equally likely scenarios.
