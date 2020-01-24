This week is made for Netflix to break Twitter. The most obvious candidate for social media chaos creation is The Goop Lab, which takes Gwyneth Paltrow’s infamously, exclusively woo-y lifestyle brand and makes it television. Just the first promotional photo for Goop Lab threw the internet into a tailspin.
But, the streaming service will have something for everyone come Friday, January 24. That day will also see the return of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which has been off the air since April 2019. This season is peppered with the kind of tongue-in-cheek sexy lines that are made for No Context Twitter accounts. Then there’s docuseries Pandemic to raise your most paranoid concerns (and hopefully quell them), a pair a standup specials, lots of international content, and even the very final episodes of controversial blue collar comedy The Ranch.
You better get your favorite snacks, because it's time to buckle in for a binge session.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.