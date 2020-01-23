8 Reasons Meghan & Harry (Or Anyone) Should Stay On Vancouver Island

Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had us and the rest of the world shook when they announced they're stepping back from their duties as senior royals. Since then, people all over the globe have been speculating on how the couple will handle almost every matter in their new lives, from making money to royal title usage. Among those matters of public interest is, of course, where Harry and Meghan will live.
Earlier this week, Prince Harry was spotted arriving on Vancouver Island, where he is said to be reuniting with his wife Meghan Markle and their 8-month-old son, Archie. This news, along with very meme-able images of Meghan happily hiking with her dogs and son, has many fans wondering if Vancouver Island could become the family's new home base.
Clearly, Meghan is enjoying herself on Vancouver Island so far, but this destination has a lot more going for it than just being an escape from the pressures of royal life. According to Jaclyn Sienna India, founder of the elite travel consultancy Sienna Charles, it's a great place to be a tourist — especially a wealthy one. She shared some of the top attractions and activities she recommends to her billionaire clients when they go to Vancouver Island. While some of her recommendations might be outside of the typical price range of anyone who isn't former royalty, she also has some fun ideas for the rest of us. Her recommendations along with some of the most popular Vancouver Island destinations, according to TripAdvisor data, can be found ahead.