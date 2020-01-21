Pamela Anderson Secretly Marries A Star Is Born Producer

Love can happen at any time — just ask Pamela Anderson. The Baywatch star recently married Jon Peters (the producer of critically-acclaimed film A Star Is Born), the fifth time trip down the aisle for both Hollywood veterans.
The love story between Anderson and Peters traces back to the mid-1980s. The future spouses met at the Playboy mansion, where Peters said he felt an immediate spark between them.
"I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar," the producer said of their meet-cute in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter in 2017. "It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star."
"We ended up living together," Peters continued. "She was very smart and very talented. I tried to talk her out of doing Playboy. I said, 'Don’t do Playboy. Focus on a serious career.' She said, 'You’re nuts.' "
Anderson went on to become a Playboy legend with 13 covers of the adult publication — the most ever in the magazine's history. Additionally, she pursued a career in acting, starring in series such as Home Improvement, Baywatch, and V.I.P. In that time, the actress went on to fall in love with several men over the years, most notably to rockstars Tommy Lee (1995) and Kid Rock (2006).
Peters had his own complicated love life before meeting (and then reuniting with) Anderson. The film producer and former hairdresser was famously married with Life Stinks actress Lesley Ann Warren before connecting with superstar Barbara Streisand on the set of the 1974 comedy For Pete's Sake. Their 12-year relationship resulted in the blockbuster hit A Star Is Born. Peters produced the Streisand-led film in 1976 as well as its adaptation starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in 2018.
The producer's involvement in the remake of the beloved musical drama stirred up major controversy; Peters was sued multiple times by former employees for sexual misconduct. Though most of the case were settled out of court, one case went to trial, and a jury ordered Peters to pay his accuser $3 million in damages.
Decades after going their separate ways, Peters and Anderson have found their way back to each other. Peters, 74, says returning to Anderson's side was a long time coming. "For 35 years, I’ve only wanted Pamela," he told THR. "She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated."
The Canadian-born actress shares her husband's sentiments, celebrating her new relationship status with a special poem: "We understand and respect each other," the heartfelt verse read. "We love each other
without conditions. I’m a lucky woman — proof God has a plan.”
The new couple kept their renewed relationship low-key before exchanging vows yesterday in a private Malibu ceremony attended by their close family and friends.
