Three weeks into The Bachelor and things are already pretty dramatic — but a one-on-one date between Peter and Victoria F. next week has the potential to stir things up all over again. In the promo for next week’s episode, it looks like Victoria will reveal she has a past with a singer named Chase who’s making appearance on the show… and Peter had no idea. So who is Chase Rice on The Bachelor? Fans may have heard of him, and Victoria definitely has.
The clips of this moment in next week’s ep are very short, but they’re enough to hint that this is going to be a tough one-on-one to watch. On their date, Peter surprises Victoria with a special concert (as Bachelor leads are wont to do) and it becomes clear very quickly that she and singer Rice have met before. As she tells Peter, she and the singer used to date, and there’s going to be crying involved as she shares the story behind it.
We unfortunately don't know the contents of that conversation, but it's not looking good.
What we can tell you is who this Chase character is. Bachelor fans who also happen to also be country fans have probably already heard of him. Rice's most recent hits include “Lonely If You Are” and “Eyes On You,” and being that The Bachelor loves their country artists, it’s no surprise that he ended up performing for a date. What is surprising, though, is the fact that he and Victoria — the woman who ended up on the date — used to be a thing. What are the chances? Maybe we should ask the Bachelor producers...
This isn’t the first time Victoria’s making waves in the Bach universe, either. Since before the show premiered, Victoria’s been accused of doing some pretty not nice things… although she’s maintained that the rumors about her are incorrect. But from her statement, which she posted to Instagram, it seems possible this is something the show will tackle later this season.
It’s going to be very interesting to see how this all plays out between Victoria, Chase, and Peter, who probably didn’t expect a weird ex love triangle situation to materialize during one of his one-on-one dates. Then again, he’s been thrown more than a few curveballs this season, and he keeps rolling with it.
