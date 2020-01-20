Post Malone, Movie Star? Netflix Is Making It Happen

Post Malone is taking his talents from the top of the Spotify charts to your Netflix queue. The streaming platform just dropped the trailer for its latest action comedy, Spenser Confidential, which features Malone in his first-ever movie role.
Mark Wahlberg plays the titular Spenser, an ex-cop finally on his way out of prison — as we find out later in the trailer, he was framed by a group of corrupt police officers. Once back on the outside (Boston, that is), Spenser finds himself teaming up with an unlikely group including his former mentor (Alan Arkin), talented boxer Hawk (Winston Duke), and his ex-girlfriend (Iliza Shlesinger) to seek justice against the men who previously wronged him.
How does Malone fit into this? Well, we see him about three seconds into the trailer. Malone, a fellow prisoner, asks Spenser, “How does it feel getting out?” Another convict adds that they have “a little going-away message” for him, and a fight breaks out.
We get another glimpse of Malone later on. Still incarcerated, his character soberly tells Spenser, seated on the other side of the plexiglass, “You’re about to walk barefoot through the gates of hell.”
The movie is based on Robert B. Parker and Ace Atkins’ Spenser series, a collection of over 40 novels that follow the ex-boxer, ex-cop, and private detective Spenser (whose first name is never revealed) as he takes on private investigation cases and fights for justice.
Though this will be Malone’s first foray into film, he did play a crucial role in 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. His song “Sunflower,” written for the movie, was nominated for accolades including the Grammy for Record of the Year. Shortly after that, he released his most recent album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, which debuted on the Billboard charts at number one.
