Should The New Grey’s Doctor Really Worry MerLuca Stans?

Deluca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Meredith were doing well up until all that insurance fraud in Season 15. When the dust settled, Meredith kept her license and kept going forward, but Deluca was feeling used and brushed aside, and he asked Meredith for a little space. Now, though, Deluca seems like he's regretting that space , because Meredith doesn't seem to need him at the moment and he doesn't know what to do. "I blew it. I think I made a big mistake with Meredith," he told Maggie (Kelly McCreary) in the Grey's Anatomy Season 16 winter premiere . "I meant some of what I said — I wanted her to see me, I wanted to know she respected me, but I think asking her to take time might have had the opposite effect." Uh, ya think, Deluca? If there's one thing Meredith doesn't respond well to, it's an ultimatum. She's been through enough strife and she's not here to play games.